Newsom made the right decisions on fishing, 'ghost guns' and 3 other simple bills

Not all Sacramento legislation is complicated, wonky and understandable only by special interests. Some is simple and sensible. Other bills are simple and nutty.

Gov. Gavin Newsom acted on all three types after the Democrat-dominated Legislature sent him 836 measures — mostly complicated and wonky — before adjourning for the year last month.

Newsom finished signing 770 bills and vetoing 66 last Saturday. Forget the complicated measures for now. Here are five simple bills, both sensible and nutty. None are high priority in the grand scheme of life. But they will directly affect people — or would have if not vetoed.

Fishing licenses

This was a very low-profile bill. You probably never heard of it. The only people directly affected will be the 1 million-plus Californians who annually buy fishing licenses. But they'll appreciate it.

It changes the duration of a fishing license from a calendar year to 365 days. Currently, if you don't buy a $52.66 license until your family vacation begins in July, it's good for only the remaining six months of the calendar year. Under the new law, it won't expire for 12 months.