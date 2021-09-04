Newsom recall effort underscores California's status as a place apart

In the public interest, we'll refrain from the usual snark and poor attitude to offer an unvarnished account of how this recall election came to pass and what it could mean for the state going forward.

Some of Newsom's difficulties are largely of his own making. He imposed a moratorium on capital punishment — a matter of principle, he said, that reversed a campaign pledge to abide by the pro-death-penalty sentiment expressed by voters. He's been slow to address problems with California's Employment Development Department, the agency that cuts state unemployment checks, which paid out billions in fraudulent claims.

His infamous dinner at the luxe French Laundry — sans mask, while urging others to stay home and keep safe — may prove to be the worst meal of his life.

But there are other factors, well beyond Newsom's control, that are driving the recall effort. Not least are the raging COVID-19 resurgence that threatens once more to overwhelm the state's hospitals, doctors and nurses, and a series of horrific wildfires ravaging some of California's most precious places. A summer of discontents threatens to turn into an autumn of despair.

But the main reason voters are being summoned to the polls less than nine months before the next scheduled election is the relative ease of forcing a recall attempt in California.