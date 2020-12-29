Newsom shouldn't ignore an effort to recall him. Here's how he can fight it

Sponsors say they’ve collected around 800,000. But they’ll need around 2 million to make up for invalid signatures.

Most have been collected by mail sent to Republican households.

“It’s going to be close, but I think it’s going to be on the ballot,” says veteran GOP consultant Dave Gilliard. He was a strategist in the Davis recall and is also advising the current effort.

But unlike Davis, Newsom has been relatively popular. His job approval ratings have been around 60% in independent polling.

Davis’ ratings were in the low 30s for several reasons:

He was unable to handle an electricity crisis caused mostly by Texas power pirates that resulted in rolling blackouts throughout California. The state budget was bleeding billions in red ink. He raised the so-called car tax and signed unpopular legislation providing driver’s licenses for immigrants here illegally.

Newsom is accused by recall advocates of being inconsistent in his pandemic managing. First, he ordered “nonessential” workers to stay at home and closed businesses and public schools. Then he relaxed the restrictions — and later he tightened them again.