Newsom's big problem in the recall election? Likability

Newsom is a liberal San Franciscan who made a fortune selling classy wine. He's matinee-idol handsome with perpetually coiffed hair that should be messed up occasionally just to look normal. His casual clothes for TV seem styled.

That's all fine, but it doesn't connect with regular people. And he gets unfairly tagged by some rivals with being a "pretty boy."

Lots of parents, I also suspect, are resentful because his children were privileged to attend private school in classrooms during the pandemic while their kids were stuck at home with boring public school online courses.

That's combined with the anger Newsom generated by issuing reams of inconsistent, confusing edicts forcing businesses to shut down during the pandemic.

The elitism was crystallized for voters by Newsom's boneheaded attendance in November at a lobbyist friend's fancy birthday dinner with several people, none of them wearing masks and all dining inside. It was hypocritical because the governor had been lecturing the rest of us to avoid such gatherings where COVID-19 could spread.

The attention-grabber was that the opulent wine country restaurant is ultra-expensive and named the French Laundry, the words practically a synonym for elitism.