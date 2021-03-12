Newsom's State of the State address felt like a campaign kickoff to sink the recall effort

Democratic consultant Steve Maviglio, who was Gov. Gray Davis' spokesman when he was recalled in 2003, called the event "overproduced and seemingly over-rehearsed."

Before the speech, Maviglio, who is also a former legislative adviser, told me: "I'm a traditionalist. I think it cheapens the State of the State a bit.

"There are two audiences for a State of the State: the Legislature and the public. I don't know how he takes care of the Legislature, whose relationship with him is pretty rocky. For legislators, it's the highlight of the year, really."

"It's bad enough that it's in the middle of March," Maviglio added.

Before Newsom, governors always punctually delivered the annual address in January, outlining agendas for the year ahead. Newsom delayed his first two until February. Now he has dragged the third into pre-spring.

The conventional analysis is that Newsom waited until there was better news to report on COVID-19 — and timed the speech to coincide with when recall sponsors are ready to submit enough voter signatures to presumably qualify their effort for the ballot.

But I think the main cause of Newsom's March delay was disorganization.

The speech itself was so-so.