No excuse not to vote on Tuesday

There are many reasons to worry about the health of our republic these days, but the single most powerful tool to save it is still within our grasp.

It’s known as a vote.

No other right is mentioned as often in our Constitution — five amendments speak specifically of the “right to vote.”

Voting is free and easy, even easier now than ever thanks to the mail-in ballot and same-day registration.

You have no excuse, therefore, not to vote. Your next opportunity to do so is in this week’s primary election.

The choices for Napa County supervisor The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board examines the supervisor races in Districts Four and Five.

Even if you missed last month’s deadline to register to vote in time to get a mail-in ballot, you still have a chance to get in on the action. You may register to vote even on Election Day by showing up in person at the county’s Election Division, 1127 First St., Suite E in Napa, or any voting center. A complete list of those centers is available on the Election Division web page: countyofnapa.org/396/Elections.

And if you think you'll be too busy to vote on Tuesday, California law is there to help.