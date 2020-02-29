No excuse not to vote on Tuesday

There are many reasons to worry about the health of our republic these days, but the single most powerful tool to save it is still within our grasp.
It’s known as a vote.
No other right is mentioned as often in our Constitution — five amendments speak specifically of the “right to vote.”
Voting is free and easy, even easier now than ever thanks to the mail-in ballot and same-day registration.
You have no excuse, therefore, not to vote. Your next opportunity to do so is in this week’s primary election.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board examines the supervisor races in Districts Four and Five.
Even if you missed last month’s deadline to register to vote in time to get a mail-in ballot, you still have a chance to get in on the action. You may register to vote even on Election Day by showing up in person at the county’s Election Division, 1127 First St., Suite E in Napa, or any voting center. A complete list of those centers is available on the Election Division web page: countyofnapa.org/396/Elections.
And if you think you'll be too busy to vote on Tuesday, California law is there to help.
"California Elections Code section 14000 allows workers up to two hours off to vote, without a loss of pay, if they do not have enough time to do so during their non-work hours," according to the Secretary of State's office. "The law requires workers to notify their employers two working days before the election if they need to take time off to vote."
On the ballot this Tuesday are the Democratic candidates for the presidential nomination (if you are a registered Republican, you will see President Trump on the ballot, though he isn’t facing any serious primary opposition) and the state measure known as Proposition 13.
This measure should not be confused with the famous 1978 property tax limitation by the same name. Instead, this Prop. 13 proposes $15 billion in bonds to repair or replace the aging buildings that house the state’s schools and colleges.
You have free articles remaining.
The rest of the ballot is local. Here’s what you will see and our recommendations on those races.
Napa County is being well served by its representatives in Sacramento, the editorial board says.
Congress: Rep. Mike Thompson is facing three challengers, including two progressive Democrats — American Canyon’s Jason Kishineff and Lake County’s John Wesley Tyler — and Santa Rosa Republican Scott Giblin. We believe Thompson has been an effective representative of Napa County and deserves your vote for another term.
State Legislature: State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assembly member Cecelia Aguiar-Curry are seeking reelection. Dodd is facing no on-ballot opposition but several people have been waging low-key write-in campaigns. Aguiar-Curry is facing Republican Matthew Nelson and Democrat Sophia Racke, who is still a student at U.C. Davis. We believe both incumbents have been good representatives and we urge votes for Dodd and Aguiar-Curry.
There is no reason whatsoever to unseat Judge Monique Langhorne, the editorial board says.
Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector: With the incumbent retiring, two men are vying for the open office, which manages the county’s money and investments: Assistant Auditor-Controller Bob Minahen and former county Planning Commissioner Mike Basayne. Because of his deep knowledge of how the complex office works, we recommend a vote for Minahen.
Napa County Superior Court Judge: Sitting Judge Monique Langhorne is being challenged by Bay Area attorney Cliff Blackman, who owns a house in St. Helena. This is the first contested judicial election in Napa since 1984. Langhorne has an outstanding record as judge and, previously, as court commissioner, and she enjoys nearly unanimous support in the county’s legal community. Blackman has waged a poor campaign and was forced to settle in 2018 with the city of St. Helena for more than $105,000 for running his house as an illegal vacation rental. We strongly recommend a vote to retain Langhorne on the bench.
The editorial board analyzes the candidates to manage Napa County's money.
Napa County Board of Supervisors: In District 4, incumbent Alfredo Pedroza is being challenged by environmental scientist Amber Manfree. While Manfree has deep knowledge of land use issues, Pedroza has a broader grasp of the many other issues the supervisors deal with. We recommend a vote for Pedroza.
In District 5, a puzzling race has incumbent Belia Ramos being challenged by American Canyon City Council member Mariam Aboudamous. The race has fractured the county’s political establishment, with several prominent figures withdrawing their previous support of Ramos. It has also led to a strange alliance of Vision 2050 and the Farm Bureau in supporting the challenger. The editorial board was unable to reach a consensus and therefor issued no endorsement in this race.
Protecting open space safeguards our environment, our scenery and our way of life, the Register Editorial Board says.
Measure K: the measure would create a quarter-cent sales tax to fund land conservation measures by the Napa County Parks and Open Space District. The district has done a great job with what money it had, but it has no dedicated funding stream so it is difficult or impossible for it to expand beyond its current size. The needs to protect our wild lands, watersheds, and agricultural areas, however, is ever more pressing. We strongly urge a vote in favor of Measure K.
Wherever you live and whatever candidates you support, we strongly urge you to take advantage of your right to vote on March 3. The future of our republic may depend on it.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of Publisher Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.