Not vaccinated? Here’s how you could kill someone’s father

That’s very different from the message the news media took away from the CDC’s statement last week.

What the CDC actually said came from an internal document leaked to the Washington Post and quickly picked up by the New York Times. But that doesn’t mean the contents represent a consensus view or any kind of message the CDC intended to broadcast. The public may wrongly think leaked material is more authentic because it wasn’t intended for publication, but in science, that’s not necessarily the case.

The document said that the delta variant is as transmissible as chickenpox — a disease that may not be familiar to younger Americans. It also said that vaccinated people who get infected had viral loads that were as high as those in unvaccinated people. That doesn’t necessarily mean they are as likely to transmit the disease as unvaccinated people but it’s a worrisome sign.

The statements were based on an analysis done after an outbreak following the July Fourth weekend in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Part of that weekend was raw, wet and windy — better for indoor socializing than meeting on beaches. Provincetown is known as a gathering place for gay men and, as the New Yorker noted, the rate of HIV positivity is much higher than the national average. It’s a condition that would likely reduce the efficacy of vaccines.