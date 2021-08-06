 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not vaccinated? Here’s how you could kill someone’s father
Editorial

Not vaccinated? Here’s how you could kill someone’s father

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak CDC Delta

A person holds a mask while walking outside May 21 in Philadelphia. New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Misinformation, or even mere scientific confusion, can cause a lot of trouble when it appears to come out of the Centers for Disease Control. That is what happened when a leaked CDC document helped send a misleading message that vaccinated people spread the new delta variant as readily as the unvaccinated.

This nugget quickly became ammunition for vaccine skeptics and was used against people like Art Krieg, a rheumatologist and biotech founder who has been passionate about promoting vaccines — even more so after his vaccinated 90-year-old father died on July 30 from COVID-19.

Krieg’s specialty, rheumatology, deals with autoimmune diseases, and the immune system, and his company, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, specializes in a product he discovered, called CpG DNA, which can be used in vaccines. I’ve spoken with him a number of times through the pandemic to understand the nuts and bolts of vaccine science.

Krieg took to Twitter to tell people of his father’s death and plead the case that people should get vaccinated to protect others by lowering the amount of virus in circulation. He believes his vaccinated father might not have died if more people had accepted the shots.

Comments followed — mostly supportive ones, he told me. “But I had several people who said, ‘dude, vaccinated people spread the infection just as much … learn the facts.’”

And this time the facts appeared to come from the CDC and not some conspiracy theorist’s website.

So what are the facts? The scientific consensus holds that vaccines cut down on both illness and asymptomatic “cases” and so make the world safer for those who are still vulnerable due to age or health conditions.

Krieg said his father lived in a retirement home in central Pennsylvania, and got his Pfizer shots early in the year, as soon as they were available to people in his age group.

But he had an immune condition, called monoclonal gammopathy, which in addition to his advanced age made him vulnerable. He stayed home most of the time, but then in July, the perfect storm of events happened — a fall, then a trip to the emergency room during a local surge in COVID cases.

The hospital was so busy, Krieg said, that it took five hours for his father to be seen. The COVID-19 diagnosis came a week later.

He doesn’t argue that his father caught the virus from an unvaccinated person — though he thinks the odds are about 20 to 1 that he did. The bigger issue is that the odds of his father being infected would have been much lower and the hospital less crowded if more people in the area had been vaccinated.

“The key point is that if you’re vaccinated, you’re much less likely to become infected, and if you get infected, you’re much less likely to infect other people because the infection is cleared more rapidly,” he said.

That’s very different from the message the news media took away from the CDC’s statement last week.

What the CDC actually said came from an internal document leaked to the Washington Post and quickly picked up by the New York Times. But that doesn’t mean the contents represent a consensus view or any kind of message the CDC intended to broadcast. The public may wrongly think leaked material is more authentic because it wasn’t intended for publication, but in science, that’s not necessarily the case.

The document said that the delta variant is as transmissible as chickenpox — a disease that may not be familiar to younger Americans. It also said that vaccinated people who get infected had viral loads that were as high as those in unvaccinated people. That doesn’t necessarily mean they are as likely to transmit the disease as unvaccinated people but it’s a worrisome sign.

The statements were based on an analysis done after an outbreak following the July Fourth weekend in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Part of that weekend was raw, wet and windy — better for indoor socializing than meeting on beaches. Provincetown is known as a gathering place for gay men and, as the New Yorker noted, the rate of HIV positivity is much higher than the national average. It’s a condition that would likely reduce the efficacy of vaccines.

Scientists disagree on how to interpret the viral load measurements, but for the most part, agree the vaccinated are still much less likely to get infected in the first place. Some experts, such as UC San Francisco infectious disease specialist Monica Gandhi, say that, if anything, breakthrough cases are overcounted because the COVID PCR tests will come up positive even if all that’s present is inactivated virus left over after being wiped out by vaccine-induced immunity. She thinks many asymptomatic positive tests in vaccinated people aren’t real infections.

The message some people are drawing from the Provincetown outbreak is that people should still all be wearing masks in public. That might help some, but the best messaging is transparent and honest. Krieg’s father probably picked up the virus in a waiting room where masks were almost certainly required.

So relying on masks alone makes no sense when vaccines have proved to be safe and effective. The message that the shots don’t protect others isn’t supported by the data, but for the vaccine hesitant, it was appealing.

When, last June, podcaster Joe Rogan questioned whether young, healthy people should get the shots, the lesson the public health community should have learned was that they’ve done a terrible job explaining why people should get vaccinated even if they’re not at high risk of severe COVID-19 and don’t live with grandma or grandpa.

The reason isn’t that complex: Getting vaccinated cuts down on the amount of virus in circulation and reduces the odds that people such as Art Krieg’s father will die. That message is not only coherent but it’s been consistently true since the vaccines became available. Contrary to the much-hyped “leaked” opinion of someone at the CDC, the war hasn’t completely changed.

That first fall school drop-off is coming. For many families, its a fall fully back in class, and it's causing some worry.  Just ask 12-year-old Janelle Velador. Shes going into seventh grade in East Palo Alto, California. But despite some spring and summer school in person, shes still adjusting.  "I was kind of nervous."And for her mom, Evie, the nerves are the same. Even though Janelle is vaccinated against COVID, Evie's 8-year-old son isn't eligible yet.  "Scary, because you just don't know what to expect. We thought we were almost out in the clear," Evie Velador said.And then of course, theres the Delta variant, spreading even among those vaccinated.  "It's much more contagious than the common cold. It's about as contagious as chicken pox, which is a very contagious virus," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University."Because it's the Delta. You know, it's it's getting worse. You know, once you think you're taking one step forward, you take two steps backward," Evie Velador said.How worried should parents be about their child catching COVID in school this fall?  "Rates of infection school are extremely low in general, probably lower than the outside community. So if your kids are going to spend their day somewhere, schools are the right place to spend it," Dr. Lynn Silver, a pediatrician and public health adviser at the Public Health Institute, said. The latest science shows overall, children who do get COVID are more likely to have mild symptoms. They can still transmit the virus, and they can still have potential complications. "It all depends on the prevalence in your area and the activities that you're doing. And so the amount of contact kids are having is a factor in the amount of contact they may have to people exposed. If you have a very high prevalence in the community, there is transmission to kids," says Dr. Michelle Prickett, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at  Northwestern Memorial Hospital.Dr. Michelle Prickett is a mother of three, two of whom aren't eligible yet for vaccinations. She says while she waits for that, there are still layers of other protection for children. "We need to think about having vaccination rates as high as possible for those students that are eligible. We also need to think about masking and ventilation are really the keys to making sure people are safe and then using our screening tools that we have," she said.At Janelles school, that includes a once-weekly rapid COVID test. That's something that has given both her and mom peace of mind going into the fall.  "There is nothing really to be scared about, they're just checking to see if you're sick or not," Janelle said."It makes me feel a level of certainty that we're going to be OK, at least when it comes to the kids bringing anything back from school," Evie Velador said. CNN contributed to this report. 

Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast "Follow the Science." She has written for the Economist, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science and other publications.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News