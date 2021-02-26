Nuclear war was barely averted in 1983. Let that guide US-China relations now

Even more worrisome, the newly released documents show the Soviet military ordered all units of the Soviet 4th Air Army in Eastern Europe to make “preparations for the immediate use of nuclear weapons.” This included loading actual nuclear bombs on planes in East Germany and Poland that would be ready for takeoff in under 30 minutes.

The increased preparations suggest that key Soviet officials believed war was imminent. Fortunately, the U.S. intelligence chief monitoring Soviet activities during the exercise recommended not responding to the Soviet actions, correctly believing that they were a response to what NATO was doing and that any further U.S. escalation could trigger an actual war.

A major after-action review of what came to be known as the Soviet “war scare” conducted in 1990 and only recently declassified, concluded that in “1983 we may have inadvertently placed our relations with the Soviet Union on a hair trigger.” There had been a real danger of “a pre-emptive strike against the U.S. in response to a perceived but non-existent threat.”

There are many lessons to be learned from this episode. Reagan learned the most important — that to understand your adversary you need to talk and engage with them. From then on, Reagan was more interested in meeting with Soviet leaders to talk peace than continuing to prepare for war.