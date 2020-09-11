Of course Trump couldn't resist Bob Woodward

Trump regretted not cooperating with “Fear,” convincing himself that it would have come out glowingly if he had engaged more directly with the reporter who brought down Richard Nixon. “It would have been a better book if I talked to him,” Trump said in 2018, according to The Washington Post. So he ambled into the ring for round two, certain that he could steer the effort toward a positive outcome. Graham and others might have laced up his gloves and escorted him to his corner, but it was Trump’s choice. At age 74, he’s been battling and courting the media for the better part of 50 years. He knows the game. In an interview Wednesday with The Washington Post’s media columnist, Margaret Sullivan, about why he didn’t publish newsworthy portions of his book earlier, Woodward thought it was notable that Trump called him at night. But as any reporter who has spent more than one minute with Trump will tell you, once he begins the dance it’s an all-hours affair.