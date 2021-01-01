OK, so I got a few things wrong in 2020: A columnist’s confession

Klobuchar was never heard from again.

Then I got creative: What would happen, I asked, if “nobody” won — if Sanders and Biden took their deadlocked battle all the way to the Democratic convention?

That didn’t happen either.

I was right about only one part of that race: In a year with so much uncertainty, most Democrats were looking for a candidate who looked “electable,” and Sanders never persuaded them that he fit the bill. Once Biden won South Carolina on Feb. 29, the battle for the nomination was over.

On the other side of the ballot, I expected Trump, a uniquely talented politician despite his incompetence at governing, to wage a better campaign than he did.

At the outset, the president had a plausible argument for reelection: He had presided over a healthy economy, and he promised to lead an all-fronts battle against a deadly pandemic.

But candidate Trump defeated himself. His attempt to talk his way past the coronavirus instead of managing a coherent federal response was all too evident. “I don’t take any responsibility,” he told a reporter who asked whether he was culpable for any of the government’s failures.