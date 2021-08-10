One of the first rules of politics is to show up. Larry Elder broke it with the recall debate

But Newsom could have touted his record, which the public seems confused about, and slapped down some of his opponents' hyperbole and falsehoods. One example: Faulconer's claim that Newsom supports the "defund the police movement." He doesn't.

The debate's best line was delivered by Ose. Asked how he'd handle the huge backlog of jobless benefit claims at Newsom's troubled Employment Development Department, where frustrated applicants have been unable to reach civil servants, Ose replied:

"Answer the phone. Just answer the damn phone."

The most insensitive comment was uttered by Cox. After asserting that people once infected by COVID-19 have antibodies and don't need to be vaccinated, he added:

"This disease is an awful one. I had it very early on. ... But it's 99.9% survivable by people who are in decent health who aren't elderly."

Well, whoopee-do. What about the rest of us who aren't in decent health or are elderly?

Everybody needs to get the shot.

But Cox also had one of the wiser observations: "Climate change may or may not be causing wildfires, but we've got to deal with it."