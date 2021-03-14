Our government system was designed to fail, and has worked spectacularly

In almost every case, the roadblocks built into the system to prevent tyrannical majorities have prevented success by majorities of all kinds and instead given minority interests outsize influence — from Southern Democrats during the civil rights debates to the National Rifle Association, the business lobbies and the pharmaceutical companies today.

While the framers may have agreed the purpose of free government is to protect liberty — with the liberty to own property topping that list — the same cannot be said now. Polling shows Americans do not agree on the proper role of government, divided on questions such as whether the government should do more to solve problems and whether it should take a more active role in improving the lives of citizens.

Even more important than the absence of such a public consensus is that a sizable number seem to have a view almost diametrically opposed to that of the framers. Whereas in 1787 it may have made sense that the primary end of government was to protect liberty, today many expect more — and some expect a lot more.