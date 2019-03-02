For the last decade or so, the city of St. Helena has presented something of a problem.
It has been plagued with staff turnover, including something like five city managers in just a decade, the death of a beloved (but tradition-bound) mayor – and the attempted recall of one of his successors—and financial problems that seemed to pop up and metastasize with astonishing speed. This included bungled paperwork on a federal grant that forced the city council to dip into its precious reserves to pay back Washington to the tune of around $1.2 million.
It was just a few years ago that the then-city manager pointedly refused to rule out municipal bankruptcy and county officials were left wondering helplessly what would happen if the one-time jewel of the Upvalley were to fall into a financial abyss.
Add on top of that St. Helena’s famously pugnacious and bitter political culture, and you had what was shaping up to be a hell of a mess.
So it is with considerable pleasure that we note that things seem to be going much better lately.
Some painful restructuring by previous city managers, and careful financial stewardship by the city council and past mayor (aided by a voter approved sales tax hike) have left the city expecting to end the fiscal year with about $6 million in reserve, or about 40 percent of the typical annual budget.
New City Manager Mark Prestwich, who has been in the job for about 18 months, appears to be a welcome rock of stability. He was under a four-year contract and the council was so pleased with him that they have already extended him to five years.
Prestwich is a calm, reassuring presence, with a track record of good management in previous cities and an appreciation for the Napa Valley from a previous job with the city of Napa. He has articulated sensible plans to retain and develop staff, manage long-term liabilities, and to rebuild the city’s aging infrastructure.
And St. Helena’s new mayor seems to be growing into his job nicely. Geoff Ellsworth first came on the political scene as a fierce critic of development in the city, and has aligned himself closely with the slow-growth Vision 2050 countywide coalition.
Ellsworth, who had been elected to city council in 2016, ran a bruising and expensive campaign against former mayor Alan Galbraith in 2018 that sharply divided the city. It seemed St. Helena’s acrimonious political climate might derail the progress the city was making.
We met with Ellsworth and Prestwich recently, however, and we were pleased with what we heard from the new mayor. He seemed keenly aware that he cannot govern solely from his political base, which gave him a narrow victory despite more than $100,000 in campaign spending. He spoke passionately and convincingly of the need to bring all voices into the council’s debates.
It was not just pie in the sky, either – he came with a plan. The answer to achieving goals in a polarized atmosphere, he said, is a clear and unambiguous process. If everybody knows the system for making a decision, and can watch it operate transparently, then people are less likely to feel that they were unheard or thwarted.
He may not display his predecessor’s technocratic mastery of policy detail, but Ellsworth seems committed to an open, honest, and collegial leadership, which could go far in healing the city’s divisions.
He is joined on the city council by a relatively new team – two members elected in 2018, one in 2016 and one in 2014. They will face many of the same issues, divisions and rivalries that bedeviled earlier councils, but we hope that the openness and optimism projected by Ellsworth and Prestwich represent a new era in the city.
We were also very heartened by talk from both the mayor and city manager about opening the city up to sharing resources with other jurisdictions. St. Helena is, for example, in an agreement with Calistoga to share police officers while the smaller city tries to fill an unusual number of vacancies. That agreement could lead to even greater cooperation in the future, helping to ease the law enforcement burden on the two relatively isolated cities.
Prestwich also raised the possibility of requesting assistance from the county’s planning and zoning officials to boost local capabilities. County officials have previously told the Editorial Board that they would be willing to lend whatever help the city needed — but St. Helena had never asked.
In all, we felt hopeful after our meeting. St. Helena politics will probably always remain colorful and pugnacious, but we believe that after a long period of instability, acrimony and uncertainty, things are starting to look up in the heart of Upvalley.