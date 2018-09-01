Napa Valley College will not be asking the voters to approve a bond measure this fall, and we think that is the right move.
This is not to say that the college does not need money for remodeling and new construction, but rather it is because the time is simply not right.
As college President Ron Kraft pointed out in a recent meeting with the editorial board and in a commentary in the Register this week, there will be a lot of other issues and priorities on the ballot this November, so getting the attention of voters would be difficult. And with the emotions surrounding national politics, it is difficult to predict the mood of voters.
“The news cycle is now measured in hours not days, economic uncertainty can shake voters’ confidence, especially here in our region, for those who have been though the emotional ups and downs of wildfires, preserving oak trees, curtailing helicopters, seeking affordable housing and sorting out national, state and local politics and politicians,” Kraft wrote.
We think this decision is a sign of Kraft’s growing confidence as a leader and of maturity by the college in general.
Back in 2014, when Kraft was new in the job and the college was just coming out of a period of instability and turmoil, the trustees unwisely rushed a bond measure to the ballot. The college was unable to answer key questions about how the money would be used and the political campaign to sell the idea to voters was amateurish at best.
That mishandled campaign led to a narrow defeat and gave the college a black eye it could ill afford. Although Kraft and the trustees are wiser and better organized now, the risk of another defeat this year was too great.
It is perfectly possible that the college will come back to the voters in 2020 or 2022, giving time to make the case to the public and to build trust that the money would be wisely spent.
In the meantime, however, there have been several interesting developments that might make it possible for the trustees to significantly scale down the amount of money they need to borrow under a bond measure.
First, the college’s foundation has embarked on an ambitious fundraising project to revamp and modernize its viticulture program, which by enrollment is the largest in the nation. That way, private benefactors and the wine industry that profits from the education the college provides can bear the cost of new classrooms and upgraded production facilities.
Second, the college is in preliminary discussions with the Napa Valley Wine Train to move its maintenance yard onto or adjacent to the campus, turning it into a real-life training facility for the college’s industrial programs, such as welding. That also raises the tantalizing possibility of establishing some kind of railroad operations program at NVC.
Third, the college continues to consider building some housing units on the vacant land at the north end of the campus, at the corner of Imola and Highway 221. That development would likely be at least in part paid for by a private developer.
And finally, the college continues to explore ways to combine facilities with the city of Napa and its adjacent Kennedy Park, which could benefit the college and city residents in both cost and quality.
All of those projects, if they come to fruition, would come at little or no cost to the taxpayers. If they are successfully completed, or at least solidly under way, by the time the college does decide to pursue a bond measure again, they could be strong signals to voters that the college is able to manage substantial projects and is willing to consider innovative ways to minimize the cost to the public.
We applaud the decision by Kraft and the trustees not to pursue a bond measure this year, and we urge them to move forward on the program of public-private partnerships that offer so much promise.