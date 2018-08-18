This week, hundreds of newspapers ran editorials simultaneously defending the freedom of the press and denouncing attacks on the media by Donald Trump and his allies.
The Register didn’t run such an editorial on Thursday for a simple reason – We didn’t hear in time about the Boston Globe’s campaign to get other papers to join them in an editorial.
But we have previously editorialized about the need to speak out in the face of the president’s conduct, particularly his outrageous behavior in policy and foreign affairs. Editor Sean Scully and others have written personal defenses of the media and the people who work every day to bring you the news.
There is simply no question that the press is not the “enemy of the people” or the “opposition party,” as the president termed us the day the mass editorial ran.
Individually, we are members of the community. We live here, shop here, sometimes even grew up here. We are moved by the same passion that moves elected officials and entrepreneurs and anyone who serves the public interest: to make our communities better places to live.
The journalists who staff your news organizations work hard in an often thankless and occasionally dangerous environment to provide information, uncover the truth, and tell stories that inform and entertain.
Institutionally, news organizations are also important parts of any community, whether it be a small town or the entire nation. We provide a common point of reference, a set of stories that weave together the community and shine a light on how it works – or doesn’t work.
Our job, our most important mission, is to tell the truth. It is not to be adulatory to the president or anyone else. It is not our job to make the president or his administration look good – he’s got a highly paid staff of experts to carry out that mission. If the president’s conduct is honest, ethical, and competent, the media coverage is likely more favorable than if he is dishonest, feckless and incompetent.
But that is not because the press is out to get the president – any president. It is that our mission is to tell the truth. If the president and his administration behave badly, it is our job to tell that truth.
The press in general is far from perfect. We do get things wrong. We do sometimes miss the larger story. But we have set a very high set of principles for ourselves to make sure that we are serving the truth to the best of our ability. When we get it wrong, we correct it. When there is additional information, we update it. When the public wants to know how we gather and disseminate the news, we are transparent about our process.
When the president and his allies attack and delegitimize the press, brands us liars, partisans, and “fake news,” they are trying to make sure we cannot do our jobs. They are trying to make sure we cannot tell the truth when the powerful and corrupt take advantage of their position or hurt the public interest.
They are trying to destroy your ability to hear the truth.
The Founding Fathers themselves had contentious relationships with the press – if you’ve read any of the history of the rowdy and scurrilous papers of the day, you know that the Revolutionary era was an insanely partisan news environment – and yet they understood that a free press is a cornerstone of democracy, so much so that they enshrined it in the very first amendment to the Constitution.
We reject and condemn the president’s attacks on the press. People of good will, regardless of party or ideology, should join us in telling Mr. Trump that, at long last, enough is enough.