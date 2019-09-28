This week, the Register wraps up its series known as “They Served With Honor,” profiling veterans who live in Napa County.
For 10 weeks, we brought you stories of the men and women who have served our country, some on the front lines, some in support roles, some in medical roles giving comfort to the wounded. The people we profiled ranged from some of our oldest living veterans, World War II vets pushing 100 years old, to some of our youngest, Iraq War vets now in their 30s, settling into civilian life and raising a young family.
We found these people from a variety of sources – suggestions and tips from readers, family members, veteran services providers, and sometimes the veterans themselves. We were looking for a diverse range of eras and branches of service.
Today, we conclude our series by collecting all 10 stories, plus some veteran-related items that were not part of the formal series, in a commemorative insert in the paper. The digital versions of all 10 stories, which include additional photos, videos and audio clips of our interviews, are available at bit.ly/2lopaNz.
We presented these stories in hopes of highlighting the service of all the veterans who live in our community, estimated at around 15,000 Napa County residents.
Whether they ever faced an enemy directly, whether they ever fired a shot in anger, these veterans gave a part of their lives to serve and protect the United States. We honor and appreciate their service, wherever and whenever it may have been.
We also told these stories in part to honor those who were not fortunate enough to come home to tell their own stories, those who gave their last full measure of devotion on the battlefield.
Let the stories of the living veterans remind us of the stories of those silent legions who did not make it home.
Not only do we owe a moral debt of gratitude to all the veterans who served, and to their survivors, we owe a literal debt of service.
Veteran advocates tell us that only about 22 percent of all veterans in Napa County get some kind of services or benefits from the Veterans Administration.
As Veteran Services Officer Patrick Jolly explains in a column in the commemorative edition, veterans don’t take the benefits they have earned for four main reasons:
1. They don’t know the benefits exist.
2. They don’t think they are eligible.
3. They think it is too much trouble to apply.
4. They think it is a welfare-type benefit, or else that by taking advantage of benefits, they would be taking money better spent on someone “more deserving.”
The answer to all of these problems is easy: Education.
All veterans, whether they served in wartime or not, whether they were in a combat or not, are eligible for some benefits, sometimes along with their children and spouses. The details may vary by the type and era of service, and any disabilities deriving from the service, but all veterans who served honorably are eligible for some services and benefits.
This is not welfare. These benefits are a token from a grateful nation, and also just compensation for injuries suffered on duty, whether combat-related or not. You are not taking benefits from another veteran; Congress has made sure that these programs are well funded and run.
If you are a veteran, or you know a veteran, living in Napa County, or if you are a family member or survivor, we urge you to contact the county’s Veteran Services Office at 650 Imperial Way in Napa, call (707) 253-4558 or email vets@napavets.com.
The office offers a one-hour orientation to benefits every Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., and hosts the Vet Connect program linking vets to benefits on the second Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. – noon.
We urge you to take advantage of this outstanding service to find out what benefits and services may be available to you.
It is all very well to say “thank you for your service.” Veterans should take advantages of the ways we as a country have provided in order to prove how much we appreciate your sacrifice.