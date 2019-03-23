Advertising sometimes gets a bad name – it is omnipresent in our lives and it can clutter up our highways, our computer screens and our TV time.
But let’s consider the benefits. Advertising allows the Napa Valley Register and other newspapers to bring you news every day at a fraction of the cost of producing it. It allows your favorite TV or radio station to bring you programming at no cost. Even paid services such as cable and satellite TV rely on advertising to keep their production values high while keeping the cost to viewers low.
Advertising helps keep movie theaters and sports arenas in business. It allows websites and social media outlets to offer their services for little or no cost. It helps keep public services such as mass transit affordable for riders and taxpayers alike.
And if you run a business, large or small, you know that your future success is only as robust as your marketing budget – and advertising is the centerpiece of marketing. Advertising allows business of all types and sizes to reach potential customers and to build name recognition and consumer loyalty.
Without advertising, there would be no “CSI,” no “Simpsons,” no KVON, no Fox News or MSNBC, no “Monday Night Football.” And, of course, there would be no Napa Valley Register.
Every year, businesses spend nearly $300 billion on advertising in the United States. Unfortunately, when that much money is involved, it doesn’t take long for lawmakers to begin thinking about ways to tax all that revenue.
The 2017 tax reform package from Congress raised billions of dollars in revenue by eliminating many kinds of tax deductions, from the imposing the widely reported limit on deducting state and local taxes to the little-known (but significant) end to deducting your moving expenses. Right up until almost the last minute, it also proposed to eliminate the century-old deduction of advertising as a routine business expense.
That sounds wonky and technical, but the upshot would have been to impose a tax on advertising, making it more expensive for businesses.
And logic dictates that when something gets more expensive, customers buy less of it. In this case, it would have dealt a significant blow to any business that relies on advertising for funding, including the Register; to every business that relies on advertising to attract customers (which is basically all businesses); and to all Americans who use the goods and services funded by advertising. It would have meant less news, fewer broadcast and cable programs, and costlier web and social media access.
Fortunately the provision was dropped in the final drafting of the tax bill, but that doesn’t mean lawmakers have forgotten this potentially lucrative (but in our view deeply unwise) way of raising money to cover burgeoning deficits.
To head that off, the Advertising Coalition – a collection of trade associations representing broadcasters, internet companies, newspapers, and advertising agencies – is waging an awareness campaign with lawmakers and the public, reminding them that advertising is the invisible backbone of a major part of our economy.
The coalition says that the $300 billion in ad spending drives about $5.8 trillion in annual sales and supports at least 20 million American jobs.
This may seem like an arcane tax issue, but it affects every one of you in some way every day. Please let our lawmakers know that they should not look to advertising taxes to solve the federal budget gap.
To learn more, visit the Advertising Coalition at theadvertisingcoalition.com.