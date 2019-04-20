To hear critics on both extremes tell it, life as we know it in the Napa Valley is over.
The Board of Supervisors has either signed the death warrant for all the trees and forests across rural Napa County, or else the board has destroyed what last little shred of freedom property owners had left to enjoy their land.
It is not possible for both sides to be right, but it is possible for both to be wrong. And in this case, we think they are.
Back in the heat of the campaign over last fall’s Measure C, the Watershed and Oak Woodland Protection Initiative, we called the proposed ordinance “the right idea in the wrong vehicle” and we called on the supervisors to “take robust and unmistakable action to examine the rules governing development on our hillsides.”
We believe they have now done so, passing a package of rules called the “Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance.” Among other changes to existing rules, it increases the “mitigation requirements” for anyone proposing to remove mature trees, requiring them to plant new, replacement trees at a 3-1 ratio rather than the 2-1. It also extends the requirement to preserve a majority of the existing tree canopy from just portions of our watershed areas to all of them. And it sets clear rules about how close you can build, develop, or plant vineyards near “ephemeral” streams, the creeks that often run only in the rainy season, but which are important channels to move water downstream to the Napa River.
At the same time, the legislation took steps to protect property rights. It continued to allow for homes to be built on steeper slopes, but only after review and approval by the county. It exempted remodels and addition to existing homes from the new regulations. It made explicit exemptions for clearing vegetation for fire protection.
In other words, it did much of what Measure C’s backers wanted to accomplish while specifically avoiding many of the unintended outcomes that Measure C’s opponents were worried about. (Details of the legislation and how it was developed are available at countyofnapa.org.)
Is this the perfect piece of legislation? We wouldn’t presume to say, but there are two major things we do like about it.
First, it represents some action, and it is a clear signal that the Board of Supervisors recognized that Measure C, which came very close to passing, was a cry of frustration from many county residents who felt like their leaders were not taking steps to protect their interests.
We met with grape grower and Measure C backer Andy Beckstoffer some weeks ago, as the Supervisors were still debating the new legislation, and his message was simple: Don’t worry too much about the details – just do something, as a signal to the world that we really do care about sustainability and the environment. We agree.
The second thing we like about the new ordinance is that it went through the normal legislative process. If it turns out to be a bad piece of legislation, or if it just needs some tweaks here and there, it is easy to amend – it just takes three votes to make changes. As we observed last fall, ballot initiatives like Measure C are blunt, inflexible tools since they are very difficult to amend.
This is the way politics and lawmaking are supposed to go, and we’re pleased to see the supervisors take this step.
We’re also pleased to hear that the pro-property rights critics of the ordinance have decided not to take the new rules to a referendum. We believe that would have simply opened up old wounds and promoted more division.
We hope both sides will avoid floating a new ballot initiative on this issue in 2020. The Measure C debate was a bruising and destructive battle, and we would not like to see it repeated.
We urge both sides, and the supervisors themselves, to keep a close watch on the implementation of the new ordinance and push for reasonable, well-founded changes if it appears they are necessary.
In the meantime, the county needs to move on from this. Supervisors and county staff have much on their plates, from construction of the new jail, to the ongoing move to the old Dey Labs property, to code compliance and enforcement, to the ongoing process of fire recovery and future preparedness. Add to that a new round of road construction made possible by several recent tax measures, and county officials find themselves with more than enough other things that need doing.
We are pleased that the supervisors took action on our conservation regulations, which had not been seriously amended since 2004, even if it failed to make either side completely happy. Let’s all take a deep breath, see how the new ordinance plays out, and move on to the other vital issues that have been pending during this long and emotional debate.