If you weren’t scared before, now you should be.
The sight of the U.S. president meekly currying favor with the leader of Russia in a joint press conference in Helsinki on Monday was without precedent in history.
The president openly dismissed the unanimous conclusion of U.S. intelligence that Russia actively sought to interfere with the U.S. election process. He made clear that he places a higher value on the verbal denial by Vladimir Putin than on the collective experience of the professional intelligence community in the United States and his own hand-picked advisors.
In a bizarre series of non-sequiturs, he raged against his defeated presidential opponent, trumpeted the skill of his campaign, attacked the FBI for its handling of the probe of Hillary Clinton’s email, alluded to an easily debunked conspiracy theory about a House of Representatives staffer of Pakistani descent, and attacked an FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages to his lover.
Far from putting America first, he blamed the United States government for the strained relationship with Russia, ignoring Russia’s history of invading sovereign neighbors, meddling in foreign elections, conducting cyber-attacks on rivals, and assassinating opponents of the regime abroad.
“I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish. We should have had this dialogue a long time ago, a long time frankly before I got to office,” Trump said. “And I think we’re all to blame.”
He blamed his inability to forge an even closer relationship with Russia on partisan politics and the ongoing Muller investigation.
“As president, I cannot make decisions on foreign policy in a futile effort to appease partisan critics, or the media, or Democrats who want to do nothing but resist and obstruct,” he said.
All of this would have been appalling enough had it not come just days after he openly insulted and derided our closest allies and called into question the very existence of NATO, the treaty organization that helped defend Europe during the Cold War and that stood with us resolutely and unreservedly after the Sept. 11 attacks.
For a man sworn to protect and defend the interests of the United States, and who promised to “make America great again,” his performance at the summit simply defied explanation.
Even the president’s most ardent defenders in the conservative media were stunned. Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto called the press conference “disgusting.” Abby Huntsman of Trump favorite “Fox & Friends” said “No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus.”
Reaction was swift among even Republican lawmakers and administration staff. Leadership in both chambers of Congress put out statements reaffirming that they absolutely believe that Russia actively interfered with our elections.
“The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said. “There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals.”
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Trump’s own appointee, took the unusual step of disagreeing with his boss publicly.
“We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security,” he wrote in a statement after the press conference.
So negative was the reaction back home that Trump later tried to argue that he had “misspoken” and issued an awkwardly worded statement “clarifying” his position. But that statement rang hollow; he had been making obvious his disdain for the intelligence services and his fondness for Putin for more than a year. The only thing that was different in what he said on Monday is that he was standing next to the very dictator who had attacked the United States in 2016.
This is not a partisan question. There is simply no doubt that Donald Trump is doing real, and potentially long-lasting, harm to the interests and reputation of the United States around the world. By assaulting allies as “foes” and lavishing praise on brutal dictators, he is bringing shame on our nation.
He has displayed shocking ignorance of history, both of our allies and our foes. He has ranted endlessly about his election victory in a way that makes clear that he places his own ego and self-image over the interests of the United States and the free world.
The time for silence is over. We urge all of you, Republican and Democrat alike, to speak out against the danger that this president poses to the interests of the United States. We urge Congress to shake off its torpor and act resolutely to contain the president wherever possible.
If we do not speak now, our children and grandchildren will condemn our memories.
