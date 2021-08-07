Our View: You must vote in the California Recall election

It is also an obscene waste of money, costing taxpayers an estimated $276 million in election costs alone. That doesn’t even mention all of the as-yet untallied private money flowing through campaign coffers and interest groups.

All of that having been said, however, it is vitally important to vote in the recall election on Sept. 14. There is no excuse not to do so since every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot whether they want one or not.

To see why it is so important to vote, let’s review the mechanics of the election. The ballot will have two questions:

First, should Gavin Newsom be recalled (and therefore removed from office)? If 50 percent plus one say No, then the election is over and Newsom carries on as normal.

If, however, 50 percent plus one say Yes, then the second question becomes important. It asks which of the 46 people seeking to replace him should become governor. The candidate with the most votes becomes governor, regardless of how small his or her overall percentage may be. That means the next governor could be elected by just a few thousand voters, conceivably a percentage of the electorate numbering in the single digits.