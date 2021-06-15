Overturning California's assault weapon ban was wrong. But it may be on solid legal ground

Newsom contends that the AR-15 is "nothing more than a weapon of war."

If so, it presumably wouldn't be constitutionally protected for private use.

Benitez himself referred to "a modern rifle" as a military weapon, writing it "can also be useful for war. In fact, it is an ideal firearm for militia service."

The AR-15, when equipped with a high-capacity magazine, is a military-style weapon. But it doesn't quite rise to the Army's M16 killing capabilities.

The civilian rifle is semiautomatic, requiring a new squeeze of the trigger for each bullet fired. The military rifle is capable of automatic fire — commonly three-round bursts with one trigger squeeze.

UC Berkeley law school dean Erwin Chemerinsky, a widely respected constitutional scholar, believes that the Supreme Court has only protected firearms that were common when the 2nd Amendment was adopted in 1791.

In a recent Times opinion piece, Chemerinsky quoted the Heller ruling as stating that this constitutional limitation is "supported by the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of 'dangerous and unusual weapons.'"