Peer-reviewing Donald Trump

Now is the summer of our discontent — that’s pretty much the way we all felt a year ago, when we were shut down, locked up and trapped in the pandemic summer of 2020.

But this week — despite the fact that all Americans over age 12 have received what many would call the God-given gift of a chance to receive, absolutely free, a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine — we are somehow feeling just as bad. Maybe even worse.

Every time we glanced at our news screens this week, we saw shattering proof that our Shakespearean medical tragedy hasn’t resolved, after all. A far more communicable and deadly delta variant has been allowed to surge big time in all 50 states. Why? Because about one-third of our fellow Americans haven’t gotten the free lifesaving vaccine doctors urged us to take. Many are staunch Donald Trump supporters who are making it a political thing. And in doing so, many willfully risk the probability of contracting the Delta variant, bringing it home and infecting their household’s unvaccinated children and vulnerable seniors.

