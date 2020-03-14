Few things are more terrifying to most people than an unknown disease. Some of our most horrific works of fiction involve the spread of real or imagined diseases that pose a threat to human society.

We’re in the midst of the real spread of a real disease right now, and people can be forgiven for being overwhelmed with worry.

But unlike the events in those lurid works of fiction, this is a disease that we can cope with. While there is much we still don’t understand, including how deadly it may really be, it is clear that it is similar in some ways to the familiar seasonal flu virus we encounter every year.

That means that we already know what to do in our everyday lives.

A welcome new focus for Visit Napa Valley Visit Napa Valley is stepping up to find solutions to the problems that face Napa County, the Editorial Board says.

First, remain calm and don’t panic. While it is good to have a healthy stock of supplies in your home in case the disease spreads in your area, there is no need for panic buying. All of the kinds of supplies you might want on hand in case of a fire, power outage or earthquake apply to this situation.

Second, listen to reliable information. There is an enormous amount of misinformation and hysteria online.

We know how difficult this can be. Earlier this week, we published an article based on what turned out to be based on questionable advice from a doctor. As soon as we learned of the error, we took down the information, but not before we learned a humbling lesson on how pervasive and persuasive misinformation can be.

Fortunately, there are reliable sources at your fingertips.

Listen, watch or read information from trusted media sources. Check in with the Centers for Disease Control and your local health officials.

The Napa County Health & Human Services Agency has an excellent digest of news and information at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

The county is putting out updates via email. HHS advises that you may sign up at countyofnapa.org/list.aspx. Enter your email, click sign in, and scroll down to the News Flash section, and select the email icon next to Health & Human Services and/or Public Health.

The county and local governments may also issue updates via Nixle, which delivers alerts by email and text. Sign up at local.nixle.com/register/ and select the governments and agencies you wish to follow.

Our View: This can't be the new normal Something is profoundly wrong when our only choice is to die in a fiery conflagration or be plunged into extended darkness that would be an embarrassment to a Third World power grid operator.

The county is also offering an email clearinghouse for questions not answered on the website: coronavirus@countyofnapa.org.

Third, practice good hygiene, just like you do in the face of any normal cold or flu outbreak: wash your hands frequently; if that’s unavailable, use hand sanitizer. If you cough or sneeze, cover your face with a disposable tissue, or at least cover your mouth and nose with the crook of your elbow. Consider avoiding handshakes and practice good social distancing.

Perhaps most importantly, if you are sick, whether coronavirus or something more familiar, stay home.

Remember also that the most serious cases of the coronavirus so far are among older people and those with underlying health problems. Therefore make sure to be extra vigilant about hygiene around older relatives, friends and coworkers and anyone whose health is already compromised

Our View: Digging deeper into traffic issues If you’ve been around government for very long, it is easy to sigh and say “Great, just what we need – another study.” But sometimes, we really do.

So what do you do if you think you have the coronavirus, or some other unexplained illness? The main thing is not to rush to the emergency room if it’s not an emergency – that could just spread the illness even more. Here’s what the county advises:

“Stay at home and separate yourself from other people and animals in your home as much as possible. Call ahead before visiting your doctor and follow their instructions so that you do not expose others. Stay at home except to get medical care and do not go to work, school, or public areas. Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.”

So, the bottom line is this: the situation is serious, but controllable. Listen to the experts and remain calm.

We’ll get through this just like every other disaster of recent years.

The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of Publisher Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0