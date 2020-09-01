Pouring wine as Napa burns: Between the fires and the pandemic, who will visit when we reopen?

California’s looming wildfire threat requires a cleaner, more resilient electrical grid California’s electrical grid is getting cleaner, but it is still not well positioned to deal with a changing climate with its web of decades-old poles and wires, two researchers say.

The people who live here are simply exhausted. We are tired of the anxiety, the packing and unpacking, and the fear of losing our loved ones and our homes. Besides, the region is pricing out its workers. Most people who work at wineries live far from them in less expensive towns such as Vacaville, Fairfield, Windsor, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa.

Yet those locations have suffered the most from wildfires. I asked my co-workers why anyone would choose to live on the outskirts of the valley where rolling dry grasslands are prone to fires. It seemed obvious that those homes are risky investments considering the danger. But I was repeatedly told the same thing: It wasn’t like this until a few years ago.

Each year, we wait patiently for the annual grape harvest, which starts in mid-August. Normally, this is the most exciting time to be in wine country — there are endless parties, extravagant dinners, grape-stomping photo shoots and the promise of a great vintage. But things are different now. Napa Valley is deflated as many wineries question how badly the grapes have been tainted by smoke, and if it’s possible to use the fruit at all. Vineyard workers are risking their health — due to unhealthful air quality and a pandemic — because they can’t afford not to.

The winery I work for has been closed for a week because of bad air quality and its location in an evacuation zone. When we reopen, who will want to visit?

Olivia L. Eckerson is a wine educator in Napa Valley. She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.