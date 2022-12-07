Poverty hits children the hardest

One in four families in Napa County lack the income needed to adequately meet basic needs like housing, childcare, and food - without public or private assistance (kidsdata.org). Rates of poverty tend to be highest among children under age 5, those in single parent homes, and among families of color.

Poverty is a significant stressor as families struggle to meet their most basic needs. Children who face economic hardship when they are young, and for a prolonged period, are at greatest risk for poor outcomes as they grow into adulthood. Local families have been further stressed in recent years by compounding disasters, high cost of living, and increased rates of unemployment.

The California Housing Partnership estimates that Napa County has 3,110 renter households who do not have access to an affordable home and are at risk of homelessness. Local nonprofits across the valley have reported huge increases in demand for safety net services - including a 63% increase in referrals for financial aid, and a 23% increase in referrals for food resources. Parents and their children who are in these dire circumstances are experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, trauma and toxic stress that can impact lifelong mental health.

This is preventable, and as a community we all have a role to play.

When a child and their family experience hardship, a crucial protective factor for that child’s well-being is to provide the family with concrete supports to meet basic needs. Connecting families to resources and services in times of crisis is a fundamental role that Napa County’s Family Resource Centers play.

Family Resource Centers are here to assist families to identify, understand, and receive resources for necessities that everyone needs, as well as specialized services. They help parents to understand their rights and eligibility in accessing services, to navigate systems, and to build up financial security to cover basic needs and unexpected costs.

When parents are faced with very trying conditions such as losing a job, home foreclosure, substance abuse, not being able to feed their family, or another trauma, being able to access concrete supports and services minimizes family stress. Seeking help can be challenging to do, but it is a step towards building resilience.

During the height of the pandemic, Lina, the sole breadwinner in her home, lost her main source of income as a housekeeper and was at risk of not being able to pay rent. With nowhere else to turn, she reached out to her local Family Resource Center, and obtained rental assistance to keep her family safely housed, as well as get food and health resources. Lina found temporary employment as a vineyard worker, and later a job in hospitality. Lina’s experiences were extremely challenging, but with the Family Resource Center’s support she created a plan for her family’s stability, and says, “I felt relief because I was going to be able to pay for my rent.”

Because levels of economic hardship have deepened due to the pandemic and rising costs, Napa County’s Family Resource Centers are in demand more than ever. You can help by learning more about your local family resource center and referring others to get assistance if they need it, inquiring about volunteer opportunities, and making donations to help families in crisis.

Everybody needs help sometimes. Napa County’s Family Resource Centers, together with the Napa County Child Abuse Prevention Council, aim to inspire local residents to build a resilient community that is safe and supportive of our kids and families.