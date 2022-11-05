Proposition 30: No more last stands

It’s a heart-stopping moment when you call your wife’s phone and all you hear are your daughter’s terrified screams.

As wildfires consumed my home in the Santa Rosa hills in October of 2017, that’s what I heard on the other end of the line. I was calling to tell them they needed to escape, but when I heard my daughter screaming I didn’t know if she was being burned alive.

After 30 excruciating seconds, I heard my wife’s voice. They were in the car, racing through the flames toward safety. I listened helplessly as transformers exploded around them.

We reunited at the hospital in Santa Rosa where I was on duty as an ER doctor and operations chief. Hours after losing my home and very nearly my wife and daughter, we were still in danger. The fire had reached the edge of the hospital’s campus. The fire department’s on-site incident commander told me, “we’re making a last stand.”

I made the difficult decision to evacuate the hospital, weighing the risks of moving fragile patients against the approaching flames. Thanks to the quick action of the entire staff, we safely moved all 122 of our patients.

It was a singularly terrifying experience, but with climate change supercharging our fires, we’re now forced to relive such incidents over and over. In 2019, just two years after the Tubbs Fire, the Kincade Fire threatened the hospital once again. In 2020, there were two more: the Hennessey and Glass Fires.

Consider this a warning from the frontlines of climate change, a hellish zone that for the moment is getting worse — hotter, drier, more unpredictable and more extreme.

There’s no longer a fire season, just a continual year-round threat, and our community bears the wounds, visible and invisible, of living in constant danger.

We’re reminded every time a hot, dry wind kicks up or there’s a whiff of smoke in the air. We stop what we’re doing, pull up the fire reports, and stay up all night monitoring the blaze in case we need to flee again.

We can’t keep living like this. That’s why we must pass Proposition 30 this November.

Proposition 30 can help stop this nightmare by addressing the primary cause of climate change in California — greenhouse gas emissions from transportation — and curbing its most devastating impact — wildfires.

With a small income tax increase on the richest 0.2 percent of Californians, Proposition 30 will generate roughly $4.5 billion a year to fight and prevent wildfires and jumpstart our transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

Our emergency responders are stretched thin from nonstop combat with wildfires, so Proposition 30 provides much-needed funding for more firefighters, firefighting equipment, and forest management.

But we can’t only fight the fires. We must also address their root cause: air pollution, and by extension, climate change. California’s main source of carbon emissions is our fossil fuel-burning transportation system, so there's no hope of stopping climate change without completely transforming how we move people and products.

Converting to 100 percent ZEVs by 2035 could cut transportation emissions by as much as 70 percent. Prop 30 helps get us there by addressing the two biggest barriers to ZEV adoption — affordability and convenience — with rebates to dramatically reduce the cost of ZEVs and greatly expand our statewide ZEV charging network.

Our lawmakers have made historic investments to fight climate change, but it’s not enough. The scale of our problems is staggering. Believe me when I tell you that our homes and our families are all at risk.

We must urgently do more. This November, we can. Vote yes on Prop 30.