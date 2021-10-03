Re-training a president

Editor's note: CalMatters columnist Dan Walters is away. He will return later this month.

Riding the train home to Delaware at day’s end, long ago, my old pal Joe, then a young senator, would surely have wanted to discuss any momentous happening that America had seen on the TV news.

Especially if it was news about how yet another president had mindlessly trapped himself into telling an obvious lie on TV – and only made it worse the more he tried to make it better as the interview went on.

So, today I can imagine how our conversation could have gone if young Senator Joe and I had been able to be talking, many years ago, about having just seen the now infamous interview that actually occurred Aug. 18, 2021, when America’s 46th president was interviewed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Riding along, as I did so we could talk, I can see myself helpfully observing to Senator Joe that watching President Joe Biden in that interview was like watching a president trying to tap dance on quicksand.