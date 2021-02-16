Recalling Gov. Newsom is a desperation move by the shrinking GOP

The recall consultants are focusing on the red precincts that run down the Central Valley, through the Inland Empire and up through increasingly blue San Diego and Orange counties. They’re targeting households with at least one registered Republican, preferably two, or with a second voter without a party preference, said Dave Gilliard, a veteran consultant who is working on the recall and helped place the 2003 recall of Gov. Gray Davis on the ballot.

Newsom is no Gray Davis, who was ousted by Arnold Schwarzenegger in that recall. A new poll shows a majority of Californians have a favorable view of Newsom despite the havoc wreaked by the pandemic on the economy and the lives of schoolchildren and their parents.

California is also not the place it was 18 years ago. Back then, 35% of registered voters were Republicans and there was a box office star waiting to run. Now, there are former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and John Cox, the wealthy San Diego businessman who got shellacked by Newsom in the governor’s race in 2018, 62% to 38%. Both Republicans are supporters of Trump, who is viewed favorably by only 32% of Californians.

Newsom would have the advantage over any Republican in a regularly scheduled gubernatorial race. “The chance of any Republican winning in 2022 is very slim,” Gilliard told me.