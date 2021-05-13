Redistricting for California’s diverse communities

The makeup of these districts is based on the results of the Census, which is conducted every 10 years, as required by the U.S. Constitution. Because of changes in the population of California over the last 10 years, and because Congressional Districts are apportioned according to population, California will now have 52 Congressional districts instead of 53. This means Congressional districts will need to expand to include more people.

This year, there have been delays in collecting data due to the pandemic. The Census Bureau has announced that it will release the redistricting data by Sept. 30, 2021. While the Commission waits for census data to begin drawing district maps, we are taking the time to communicate with communities regarding the redistricting process and are taking Communities of Interest input online, which will help us identify community boundaries. This new tool is meant to increase participation in the redistricting process and is available for all Californians to use inn14 languages.

Our communities are changing, faster than ever, and we need to make sure that all communities have fair, just, and equitable representation. When people are acknowledged, they feel more tied to their community. When people are included, they participate more. When people are empowered, they are able to accomplish great things.