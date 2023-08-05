The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

It’s now been the better part of a year since Main Street in downtown Napa — between Second and Third streets — closed to vehicular traffic. The waterfront block had been closed to vehicle traffic for more than two years when the barriers were taken down last December.

This editorial board, when writing about the move, said we would be monitoring the situation and following up to see how things were going. And here’s our verdict: The reopening has proven itself to be the right move, balancing the needs of the businesses on that particular block with those of the general public. It should remain open.

By way of background: The closure was designed to boost restaurant traffic in the pandemic years by allowing for large outdoor seating areas. Depending on what stage of the COVID-era we’re talking about, people were flatly prohibited from indoor dining, faced reduced capacity inside, or simply were wary of sharing space with strangers. The experience went well, protecting those businesses and, by extension, Napa’s economy. Soon parklets of all sizes and shapes popped up outside businesses all over downtown.

As restrictions eased, city leaders decided it was time for the public to get back the land it had lended. Parklets dwindled, opening up much-needed parking, and, once again, people could drive uninterrupted through one of downtown’s — shall we say — main streets. Business owners complained the changes unnecessarily hurt their business without any real public benefit. We disagree.

Putting aside whether that particular block was best suited for a pedestrian mall, doing so would have cost $1.45 million. This eye-popping figure makes more sense when considering the renovations needed to put it in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws. A pledge by a group of businesses and stakeholders to contribute about $250,000 just wasn’t enough, given the city’s myriad other priorities.

This editorial board applauded the move at the time to reopen Main Street, saying it would be an excellent experiment on the value of the closure. In particular, we asked: “...will we miss the gentle flow of people and families along that stretch, gritting our teeth against the honks that now fill the air? Will we give a silent thank-you that it now takes a few minutes less to traverse downtown? Will we notice at all?”

And, of course, how would it impact the restaurants on that particular block? Katie DeBenedetti, who joined the Register staff this week, writes a piece in today’s edition exploring that very question. Perhaps not surprisingly, the businesses say they have seen a marked decrease in sales following the change.

However, the businesses that enjoyed the expanded outdoor seating did so at minimal cost for the use of public land — $10 per square foot. In a very real way, they were able to increase their seating capacity significantly without the attendant increase in rent. And, we believe, there was a real public cost.

Tellingly, city officials say the sales tax revenue from the affected restaurants are very much in line with what they were prior to August 2020, during the pre-pandemic times when the street was open to traffic. Essentially, things are now back to what they were.

Anyone who has been in Paris recently might recall how cramped its outdoor eating space can be in the famed City of Lights. The local al fresco dining scene continues to be valuable and accessible even with the closure — and more robust than most places here and abroad. To our mind, that means that the decision has struck the right balance between competing needs and priorities.