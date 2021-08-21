‘Responsible people’: Larry Elder’s ties to Epoch Times, far-right should worry California

Over the last few years, investigations by The Atlantic, The New York Times, The New Yorker, ABC News Australia and NBC News have examined the relationship between Trump, QAnon, The Epoch Times and Falun Gong. Thanks to this wealth of reporting, we know quite a bit about Falun Gong and how it used The Epoch Times to align with Trumpism and advance its anti-communist China agenda.

The Chinese government declared Falun Gong a cult over two decades ago and banned the group, forcing many members to flee under the threat of persecution. It’s estimated that millions of people worldwide still practice its principles of human detachment and the sometimes problematic teachings of Master Li Hongzhi.

“Falun Gong has come under scrutiny for what some former practitioners have characterized as an extreme belief system that forbids interracial marriage, condemns homosexuality, and discourages the use of modern medicine, all allegations the group denies,” New York Times reporter Kevin Roose wrote last year.

In 2000, The Epoch Times was launched in a Georgia basement by a Falun Gong practitioner, John Tang. When Trump rose to power, Falun Gong leaders saw him as their champion against communist China and revamped The Epoch Times under his ideological image. Their revenue has soared ever since, reaching $15.5 million in 2019.