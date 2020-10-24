Reviewing the state ballot measures

Proposition 16: Allows consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in government decisions in order to promote diversity (repealing the previous ban on Affirmative Action). Pro: such consideration, when appropriately managed, could alleviate structural bias in our system that so-called “color-blind” policies simply perpetuate. Anti: this perpetuates divisions in society, promotes unequal treatment and could encourage reverse discrimination.

Proposition 17: Restores voting rights to convicts upon their release from prison. Pro: these people have served their time and should be able to have a say in civic affairs. Anti: most of these people still have obligations to the criminal justice system, in the form of parole, probation, or fees. They should not be permitted to vote until they serve the entirety of their sentences, not just active confinement.

Proposition 18: Permits 17-year-olds to vote in primaries or special elections, provided they will be 18 by the time of the next scheduled general election. Pro: this will promote greater civic engagement at an early age. Anti: 17-year-olds are not yet adults and should not be treated as such.