Reviewing the state ballot measures

Propositions are an increasingly important part of California’s political life, and yet they are also an increasingly opaque and confusing mess. This year is no exception.
The Editorial Board did not have time to study the propositions in enough detail to unpack the twists, turns, and hidden agendas behind them and offer recommendations. But we did think it important to list the items, with a brief outline of arguments for and against. A link to the official ballot guide, which was also mailed to each registered voter, is included at the bottom. We urge you to read and consider the arguments in this guide.
Proposition 14: Authorizes $5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research, including at least $1.5 billion dedicated to brain health. Pro: it would bolster innovative treatments for chronic diseases. Anti: this would ultimately cost taxpayers $7.8 billion at a time of financial crisis.
Proposition 15: Alters Prop. 13 to require that commercial real estate be assessed at fair market value (this is what’s known as the “split roll”). Pro: big businesses and wealthy people have used Prop. 13 to keep taxes artificially low at the expense of schools and other public services. Prop. 13 was intended to assist struggling homeowners but has been used to make the rich even richer. Anti: this is a stealth attack on the residential portion of Prop. 13. Ag interests note the proposition exempts agricultural land, but not improvements such as vineyards or wineries built on that land, so this could be a substantial tax increase on the wine industry and other ag sectors.
Proposition 16: Allows consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in government decisions in order to promote diversity (repealing the previous ban on Affirmative Action). Pro: such consideration, when appropriately managed, could alleviate structural bias in our system that so-called “color-blind” policies simply perpetuate. Anti: this perpetuates divisions in society, promotes unequal treatment and could encourage reverse discrimination.
Proposition 17: Restores voting rights to convicts upon their release from prison. Pro: these people have served their time and should be able to have a say in civic affairs. Anti: most of these people still have obligations to the criminal justice system, in the form of parole, probation, or fees. They should not be permitted to vote until they serve the entirety of their sentences, not just active confinement.
Proposition 18: Permits 17-year-olds to vote in primaries or special elections, provided they will be 18 by the time of the next scheduled general election. Pro: this will promote greater civic engagement at an early age. Anti: 17-year-olds are not yet adults and should not be treated as such.
Proposition 19: Allows homeowners who are 55 or older, disabled, or victims of a natural disaster to transfer their property tax basis, as set by Prop. 13, to a new home when they move or relocate. Pro: this will protect seniors and the most vulnerable. Anti: the proposition gives with one hand while taking away with another by ending the right of families to pass down their Prop. 13 tax basis to their heirs, making this a de facto tax increase on families and yet another stealth attack on Prop. 13.
Proposition 20: Redefines certain crimes as “violent,” thereby making the perpetrators ineligible for early release under recent criminal justice reforms. Expands DNA collection and imposes stiffer penalties for persons who serially commit offenses generally consider non-violent on their own. Pro: the reforms of the last decade went too far and allowed child molesters, sexual predators, date rapists and other dangerous people to be considered “non-violent.” Also downgraded formerly serious crimes, such as theft, to such a degree that it allows serial criminals to continue their crime sprees virtually free of punishment. Anti: this represents a retreat to the “lock them up” ethos that led to mass incarceration. Current laws and sentencing are adequate.
Proposition 21: Allows jurisdictions that do not currently have rent control to enact such ordinances. Pro: the rent is too damned high. Anti: this would actually worsen our housing crisis by disincentivizing rental ownership and development. This is similar to a 2018 measure that failed.
Proposition 22: Exempts app-based drivers (but not other classes of workers) from the AB 5 labor law that redefined them as employees rather than independent contractors. Pro: current labor law is antiquated, restricts the freedom of workers, and discourages innovation. Anti: Uber, Lyft and similar apps are simply exploiting desperate workers, who deserve greater legal protection.
Proposition 23: Requires a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during dialysis treatment, restricts clinics from reducing services without state approval and requires clinics to offer treatment regardless of a patient’s payment source. Pro: for-profit companies are making big money off dialysis by offering substandard medical supervision and cherry-picking patients. Anti: this is a union power grab to force clinics to overstaff. The added expense could force clinics to close and the unnecessary supervision requirements would siphon off already scarce doctors and nurses from the wider medical system. This is similar to a measure in 2018 that failed.
Proposition 24: Expands the existing consumer privacy rules in California and creates a new data privacy enforcement agency. Pro: even under the new privacy laws that went into effect in 2020, California consumers are still at the mercy of unscrupulous online companies that collect and misuse their data. Anti: the state’s rules are already the strongest in the nation and the new agency would be just another expensive bureaucracy in a state that is already full of them. The rules are drafted in such a way that companies could create “pay for privacy” systems where consumers will be exploited yet again.
Proposition 25: Eliminates cash bail for people charged with crimes, giving judges more discretion using tools to calculate flight risks of individual defendants. Pro: the cash bail system perpetuates economic and racial inequality by allowing wealthy defendants to get out even for serious charges while poor defendants languish in jail for minor charges. Anti: the “flight risk” tools are in fact discriminatory since they are based on historic data without accounting for systemic racism and other bias.
Here is the full official ballot guide, with far more detailed info on both sides: voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of NVR President Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.
