Roberto's Napa 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Roberto Tinoco Editorial Cartoon × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other GOOSE & GANDER - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Other GOLDEN GATE SOTHEBYS INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Heritage Sotheby's International Realty 780 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-3434 Sale Matthews Mattress - Ad from 2019-07-19 Jul 19, 2019 Matthews Mattress 1551 Soscol Avenue, Napa, CA 94559 707-254-9542 Website Other ADVANCED AUTOBODY - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Advanced Auto Body Center 2497 2nd Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-226-9693 Website Ads Medical SILVERADO ORCHARDS - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Office CNPA Ad Services-ADVENTIST HEALTH ST HELENA - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Adventist Health St. Helena 10 Woodland Rd, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3611 Website Sale COMMUNITY FIRST CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Community First Credit Union 2375 California Blvd., Ste. D, Napa, CA 94558 707-543-2623 Other GATES ESTATES - Sothebys International Realty - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Gates Estates - Sotheby's International Realty 6550 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599 858-405-1959 Child FAIR HOUSING NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-07-19 Jul 19, 2019 Fair Housing Napa Valley 1804 Soscol Avenue, Napa, CA 94559 707-224-9720 Website Ads Service BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Currently Open Website Ads