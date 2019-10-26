Roberto's Napa 34 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Roberto Tinoco Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Roberto Tinoco Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Sale HAVE A GREAT HAIR DAY - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Have a Great Hair Day 2467 Solano Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-254-5996 Ads Sale BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway 1900 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-402-8200 Sale BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-10-24 Oct 24, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Currently Open Website Ads Sale DAISY - Ad from 2019-10-24 Oct 24, 2019 Daisy Clothing Boutique 1332 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-2154 Website Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-10-23 Oct 23, 2019 Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-10-24 Oct 24, 2019 Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Sale SEBASTIANI THEATER - Ad from 2019-10-24 Oct 24, 2019 Sebastiani Theater 1021 Central, Sonoma, CA 95476 707-996-9756 Sale Lark Shoes - Ad from 2019-10-25 Oct 25, 2019 Lark Shoes 3630 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, CA 94558 707-226-9954 Website Ads Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-10-26 19 hrs ago Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200