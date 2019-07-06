Roberto's Napa 5 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Roberto Tinoco Editorial Cartoon × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Roberto Tinoco Roberto's Napa Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Furniture LAINEYS FURNITURE FOR LIVING - Ad from 2019-07-06 18 hrs ago Lainey's Furniture For Living 395 E Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688 707-449-6385 Other Retail House - Ad from 2019-07-06 18 hrs ago Sale BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Home A-1 GUARANTEED HEATING & AIR - Ad from 2019-07-06 18 hrs ago Sale HAVE A GREAT HAIR DAY - Ad from 2019-07-03 Jul 3, 2019 Service SONOMA RACEWAY - Ad from 2019-07-04 Jul 4, 2019 Sonoma Raceway Hwy 37 & 121, Sonoma, CA 95476 707-933-3937 Website Sale PEARSONS APPLIANCE - Ad from 2019-07-06 18 hrs ago Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-07-05 Jul 5, 2019 Sale Sothebys International Realty - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Health 1st Custom Digital Hearing Aid Center - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019