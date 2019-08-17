Roberto's Napa 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Roberto Tinoco Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Napanewsnow Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-08-17 19 hrs ago California Outdoor Properties 4338 Berryessa Knoxville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-0224 Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Service BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Currently Open Website Ads Finance STARCOM C/O RESOURCES-BANK OF AMERICA - Ad from 2019-08-16 Aug 16, 2019 Starcom C/o Resources-bank of America 27-01 QUEENS PLAZA NORTH FL 3RD, LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101 313-237-8403 Sale COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Sale Engel and Volker Park City - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 Engel and Volker Park City PO BOX 680717, Park City, UT 84068 480-861-3907 Sale Lark Shoes - Ad from 2019-08-16 Aug 16, 2019 Lark Shoes 3630 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, CA 94558 707-226-9954 Website Ads Child FAIR HOUSING NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 Fair Housing Napa Valley 1804 Soscol Avenue, Napa, CA 94559 707-224-9720 Website Ads Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222