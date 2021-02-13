Roberto's Napa
- Updated
The move to renewables isn’t just about fighting climate change, it’s about stopping energy pollution in low-income communities, former Assembly member V. Manuel Perez says.
- Updated
We must find a way to ensure that those in hard hit communities of color do not get lost in the vaccine prioritization process, says Dr. Richard Seidman, chief medical officer of L.A. Care Health Plan.
- Updated
The split in Republican ranks is darker and more dangerous than the usual rancor in a party after a presidential loss, columnist Doyle McManus says.
- Updated
As the California Energy Commission prepares a building code update, a debate rages about all-electric homes vs. natural gas, says Tim Kohut, director of sustainable design at National Community Renaissance, an affordable housing developer.
Trump leveraged celebrity into political power, and a younger generation of politicians has taken notice, columnist Robert A. George says.