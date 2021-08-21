Roberto's Napa

Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Roberto Tinoco editorial cartoon
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
The Democrats have botched their recall options: No prominent Democrat officially has entered the recall race. As a result, conservative talk-show host Larry Elder, the leading contender, could be elected with 18% of the vote, history professor Ralph E. Shaffer says.
In the run-up to the Sept. 14 election, California voters should be aware of four critical issues at stake and look beyond the political ads to gauge the serious consequences of a successful recall, author Paul Kronenberg says.
Tim Campbell editorial cartoon
Just think of the diseases that have been conquered by vaccines in the U.S. since I was a child, columnist George Skelton says.
These pilot projects could help restructure our state economy into one that prioritizes shared prosperity over the hoarding of individual wealth, two mayors say.
Local governments should reduce or eliminate housing fees to make it easier to buy a home, two local elected officials say.
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.