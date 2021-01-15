Schwarzenegger was right. Many of his fellow Republicans are 'spineless'

“It all started with lies and lies and lies and intolerance,” he said. “Being from Europe, I have seen firsthand how things can spin out of control.”

Then the movie actor turned to Trump, who “sought to overturn the results of an election — and a fair election,” he said. Trump “sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies. And I know where such lies lead.”

The second remarkable thing is that Schwarzenegger called Trump a “failed leader” and ad-libbed — it wasn’t in the original text — that “he will go down in history as the worst president ever.”

Lots of people may think Trump’s the worst — myself included — but Schwarzenegger is the first prominent Republican I’ve heard publicly state it.

Third, here’s a celebrity Republican who called out GOP politicians for being cowardly. They sinned by pandering to Trump when they should have been protecting democracy, Schwarzenegger asserted.

The last straw for Schwarzenegger was the lemming-like echoing by most Republican pols of Trump’s lie that Joe Biden and Democrats stole the election. In truth, it was the opposite: Trump tried to steal the election.