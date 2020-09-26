The choices for Napa City Council

Napa’s local election this year is a historic one for many reasons.
Not only will it produce the first new mayor in 16 years, it is also the first time city voters have been asked to choose City Council members based on districts.
Previously, two council seats would come up every election and voters city-wide would put the top two candidates in those seats. That led to unusual election dynamics if there were more than two candidates. A little-known upstart, for example, could find a path to the council seat if two or three better-known candidates split the mainstream vote.
The district system has two side effects. First, half the city’s voters will sit out the City Council races every cycle because only two districts are on the ballot each time. Second, because the election is winner-take-all, it may be more challenging for an upstart or fringe candidate to outmaneuver establishment candidates than in the old at-large system
This year, Districts 2 and 4 are on the ballot.
District 2 covers everything west of Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road, including Browns Valley. District 4 covers most territory east of Highway 29 and west of the Napa River, south of Trower, except for a section in the north-east bounded by Jefferson and Lincoln and the river, which is in District 3. District 4 includes downtown and the busy and growing Imola Avenue commercial district.
District 2 features a four-way race: land-use consultant Beth Painter, business owner David Campbell, business owner Paul Stoddard, and cannabis activist James Hinton, who has reverted to his longtime nickname Jim.
Painter, who has lived in Napa for 25 years, is clearly the establishment candidate, with endorsements from a wide range of current and former local officials and a number of powerful political, labor, and professional organizations. She has served five years on the city Planning Commission. In our meeting with her earlier this month, she came off as serious, knowledgeable, pragmatic and well prepared. She was comfortable with the intricacies of policy and had strong ideas on maintaining local-serving businesses in the city even as the downtown develops as a tourist center.
Campbell, who has lived in the city for nearly 20 years, worked 30 years in the wine business, and later founded Tillerman Tea, which he still operates as an online business even though his Oxbow Market location is long gone. He is an active community volunteer, primarily in “rapid response” efforts to help undocumented immigrants protect their rights when approached by immigration officers, and staffing a mental health crisis line. In his meeting with us, he came off as an unabashed progressive who would lead with heart and passion, though he did not display an intimate level of familiarity with city government.
Stoddard, a Napa native, has experience in the wine industry and works in his family construction business. His previous foray into politics was an unsuccessful run for county treasurer in 2010. In our meeting with him, he came across as cheerfully unpolished and authentic.
He was thin on policy specifics, but he spoke convincingly of bringing his long experience in business finance to addressing the city’s pressing budget problems due to the pandemic. He also floated the interesting idea of creating a multicultural advisory panel for his district to develop representation for Latinos and other minority groups.
Hinton is also a Napa native who has been a perennial candidate since 2014, with unsuccessful runs for Congress, supervisor and City Council. He is best known as an advocate for cannabis use and a fierce critic of the city’s cautious approach to legalized marijuana. We remain concerned about his temperament, based on some past behavior and comments, but we were impressed by the maturity and depth of knowledge he showed in our meeting with him. Clearly, he is evolving in the direction of a serious candidate.
We were impressed by all the candidates and encourage them to remain active in city politics. On balance, we recommend a vote for Painter. She is clearly the best prepared to lead with the lowest learning curve. In a time of crisis and political transition, she offers much-needed experience and stability.
District 2 is less complicated, with just two candidates vying for the seat: insurance company owner Bernie Narvaez and restaurant owner Renee Cazares.
Narvaez came to the U.S. from Mexico as a child with his parents. He credits their influence for developing in him a strong work ethic that led him to join the Marines and later build a business in Napa. When he first ran for office in 2018, we were impressed by his passion and attitude but concerned about his lack of experience. In our editorial then we recommended he get involved in lower-level city government and come back for a later try at elective office. We were impressed this time with how hard he has worked in that direction, serving on the city’s Parks & Recreation Commission and being vice chair of the advisory committee on the latest General Plan update. He spoke with knowledge and conviction about city issues and he demonstrated a welcome maturity and wisdom about the art of public service.
Cazares has lived in Napa since 1997, when she and her chef husband opened the beloved Sushi Mambo downtown. That restaurant was damaged in the 2014 earthquake and has since moved to Calistoga, but Cazares remains a Napa resident and active in downtown business groups. In our meeting, she came across as passionate and humorous and deeply concerned with preserving Napa’s small-town character. She freely admits that this is her first run for office, but she assured us she is a quick study. She pointed out that she and her husband built a successful business although they knew little about running a restaurant at the start.
While we were impressed with both candidates, we recommend a vote for Narvaez. Not only would he be the only Latino on the council, but he has also demonstrated how hard he is willing to work and evolve in pursuit of his passion for public service. This is his time.
In the meantime, we urge Cazares to follow the same path and get involved in city government with an eye to making another run for elective office in the future.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of NVR President Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.
