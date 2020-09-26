The choices for Napa City Council

Narvaez came to the U.S. from Mexico as a child with his parents. He credits their influence for developing in him a strong work ethic that led him to join the Marines and later build a business in Napa. When he first ran for office in 2018, we were impressed by his passion and attitude but concerned about his lack of experience. In our editorial then we recommended he get involved in lower-level city government and come back for a later try at elective office. We were impressed this time with how hard he has worked in that direction, serving on the city’s Parks & Recreation Commission and being vice chair of the advisory committee on the latest General Plan update. He spoke with knowledge and conviction about city issues and he demonstrated a welcome maturity and wisdom about the art of public service.