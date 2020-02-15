Most Napa County voters could be forgiven for having only a general idea of what their elected “Treasurer-Tax Collector” does all day.
On the surface, the name is fairly obvious: this person collects your taxes and holds the public’s money.
The truth is far more complicated.
The office does indeed collect your property taxes but the office also manages a vast portfolio of cash and investments belonging to the county, local school systems, and various independent agencies, such as the Napa Sanitation District. That fund is usually more than $600 million and at certain times, such as now, it can soar over $800 million as agencies save up money for major projects.
The Treasurer-Tax Collector has to safeguard that money, ensuring a reasonable return on investments while not wagering public money on risky schemes (as happened catastrophically in Orange County back in 1994). He also has to keep a close eye on the cash-flow needs of all the various agencies under his care, making sure that there is sufficient cash on hand to meet payroll, debt service, and other payments, all while keeping a reasonable liquid reserve for emergencies or unexpected expenses.
All of this is governed by a complex set of accounting rules, local policy set by the agencies, and state and federal laws.
It is, in other words, a mind-bendingly complicated job, and one that is vitally important to all county residents in one way or another.
Current Treasurer-Tax Collector James Hudak is not running for election after filling out the term of Tamie Frasier, who resigned in late 2018 after 10 years in office.
That sets up a rare contest to become the next Treasurer-Tax Collector.
Into the race have stepped two men: Assistant Auditor-Controller Bob Minahen and former county Planning Commissioner Mike Basayne.
Both men would bring significant knowledge and skills to the job.
As Assistant Auditor-Controller, Minahen understands the flow of money in county government as well as anyone. The Auditor-Controller is the chief financial officer of the county, therefore works very closely with the Treasurer-Tax Collector to keep track of and disburse the county’s money.
While the jobs of the two offices are different, they are working with the same funds and accounts, adhering to the same laws, and dealing with the same officials at all levels of government.
Basayne, meanwhile, has a deep background as a banker and investment manager, including time at Wells Fargo dealing with sophisticated, high-value investors. He is now a business consultant for private clients and for the Small Business Development Center at Napa Valley College. He is also chairman of the county’s Tax Assessment Appeals Board, so he understands the complexity of tax law.
We met with both men this week and were impressed.
Minahen obviously has the advantage of detailed knowledge of the office. He was able to articulate an amazingly specific understanding of how the county’s money moves. It is clear that he is ready to step into the position with no learning curve. He was able to reel off a series of technical improvements that he’d like to bring to the tax collection operation to boost efficiency and save on administrative costs.
Basayne has a more general knowledge about the office and would have a steeper learning curve. He does, however, have a deep understanding of investments and seemed more comfortable with and interested in managing such a vast portfolio.
Minahen comes with strong endorsements from people who know the job well: all of the current and former Treasurer-Tax Collectors and Auditor-Controllers for Napa County have endorsed him.
Basanye is a more experienced politician from his time on the planning commission and other public service. He comes with strong support from a wide variety of elected and appointed officials across the county.
We easily could have endorsed either man. In the end, however, we agreed that Minahen’s technocratic mastery of the complex job makes him the strongest choice.
We were impressed by Basayne and we urge him to continue his long record of public service and perhaps make the leap to elective office when another opportunity arises.
We urge voters to back Bob Minahen for Treasurer-Tax Collector.