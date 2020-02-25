Unlike previous election cycles, there is little drama in the races for our state-level representatives.

While we always appreciate a contested election as a sign of healthy democracy, we believe in this case our state senate and assembly districts are well served by the fact that the incumbents appear headed for easy reelection.

In the state Senate’s 3rd District, Sen. Bill Dodd of Napa is facing no formal opposition, though he is running a campaign anyway because there are several people circulating their names as write-ins.

In the Assembly’s 4th District, Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Winters is facing two candidates: Republican Matthew Nelson and Democrat Sophia Racke, who is a student at U.C. Davis.

In both cases, we continue to endorse the incumbents.

Dodd is a tireless champion for Napa County and remains an active and powerful force in local politics. He seems to have grown into his role in the Senate nicely.

He has been a leader in wildfire relief efforts and in the ongoing debate over the fate of PG&E and the state’s dangerously rickety electrical infrastructure. He has also been active in preserving the state’s agriculture sector, not just the vineyards of his home district but across California.

Likewise, Aguiar-Curry has done an excellent job of dealing with wildfire relief. She too has taken up agriculture issues, familiar to her from her family’s background in farming. Among other issues, she has also taken up health care, with a series of bills to expand access to various kinds of care and treatment.

Aguiar-Curry’s Democratic opponent, Racke, could well be a bright new face in politics. From her campaign material, she seems motivated by a passion for politics and professes an interest in progressive issues, including inclusiveness in the voting process. We encourage her to continue to run for office in the future and make her mark in local politics.

Her Republican opponent, Nelson, is a former firefighter living in Lake County who volunteered in relief efforts during recent fires. He runs the non-profit Lake County Disaster Alliance Response Team. From his campaign materials, he seems to be considerably too conservative for most of the district, offering a laundry list of generic right-leaning talking points on his Issues page. Aguiar-Curry’s Republican opponent in the previous two elections had similar positions and they failed to resonate broadly in the district.

We have no reason to doubt either candidate’s sincerity or ability, but Aguiar-Curry is a proven benefit to the district and we see no reason to unseat her.

We urge voters in Napa County to return Dodd and Aguiar-Curry to Sacramento to continue their strong work.

The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of Publisher Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.

