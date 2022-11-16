The dark reality of antisemitism

I’m the rabbi of the only synagogue in Napa Valley, a region famed for its vineyards and wine, natural beauty and exceptional farm-to-table cuisine. But even here in this bucolic setting, I’ve seen swastikas on barn doors, anti-Jewish propaganda in parks, and heard conspiratorial whispers about George Soros and other “elites” pulling the levers of power and controlling the economy.

Antisemitism is alive and well in the United States, and it’s on the rise. In recent weeks, we have heard antisemitic words and tropes from celebrities, professional athletes and politicians.

These are challenging times, and challenging times have often seen upticks in antisemitism. As Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, said recently, “When systems fail, whether it’s the government or the markets or anything else, leaders often look for someone to blame. Jews have historically played that role.”

Sadly, the expressions of antisemitism that we’re seeing today are not only limited to words. There have also been violent and deadly actions. The most notable and infamous was the massacre of 11 Jews at prayer during a Shabbat service at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, the most lethal act of antisemitism in American history.

Antisemitism is one of the oldest forms of bigotry and prejudice in the world. It predates Christianity, even though many of the most heinous and notorious antisemitic events— the Crusades, the Inquisition, pogroms — occurred with the blessing and active participation of Christian religious authorities.

The hatred of Jews isn’t new, and it ebbs and flows, sometimes monstrously, over time. The Holocaust represents the apex of this dark historical reality.

Jews have always been a small percentage of the larger societies in which we’ve lived. There are about 15 million Jews in the world today. Compare that to over one billion Catholics and nearly two billion Muslims. In the United States, we make up less than 2.5 percent of the total population. Yet Jews and Jewish institutions are the target of hate crimes in America in a vastly disproportionate way.

Social media has made it much easier to propagate antisemitic and other forms of hate speech. And the rise of radical, white nationalism in this country has led ever more pervasive Jew hatred. Chants of “Jews will not replace us!” during the rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville a few years ago represent a clear clarion call for the ultimate aims of this growing movement.

So what can good people do about this rising tide of antisemitism? How do we fight it?

The first thing that we need to do is to call it out. Name it. Identify the expression of hatred and the person spreading it. Whether you are a Jew or a friend, neighbor or co-worker of someone who is Jewish, everyone needs to be vigilant. This is a communal effort.

We also need to build alliances. I’ve always been involved in interfaith dialogue. I’m a member of Napa’s Interfaith Clergy Council, and we have always worked together on issues of common concern. Different religious leaders and their congregations have taken strong stands against antisemitism, and they should continue to work in collaboration and solidarity. I’ve seen the fruits of those efforts firsthand.

Finally, a strong relationship with public officials and law enforcement is vital. Hate crimes are crimes, and we need the local police and government to be involved in enforcing laws meant to protect our citizens, including Jews, from harm. Our local police chief and I are in regular contact about potential threats to the Jewish community, and Napa PD has provided multiple trainings for my congregation.

Antisemitism has been around for as long as Jews have been around, and it’s probably never going to go away. That’s a sad and troubling reality. But together, we can work to expose it, contain it and minimize its destructive effects. That is my hope and prayer as we enter the holiday season.