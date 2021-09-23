The Democrats’ deepening dilemma

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall victory aside, Democrats have had a difficult few weeks and now find themselves in an increasingly tricky political position.

No, I’m not referring to President Joe Biden’s job approval in national polls, which has dropped noticeably over the past few weeks. Those survey data reflect the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant, growing questions about COVID-19’s longer-term impact on the economy, and to a lesser extent recent developments in Afghanistan.

Surrounded by bad news, it’s not surprising that Biden’s job approval has fallen from the low-to-mid 50s in June and July to the 40s in late August and September.

But it’s still 13 months until the midterms, and the public’s views on those matters could change — which would impact Biden’s standing one way or the other.

More importantly, Republicans have plenty of time to do what they now do best — act like sociopaths who are willing to ignore the rule of law and replace it with the rule of former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

A rocky landscape

But almost everywhere they now look, Democrats find fundamental challenges, along with roadblocks and pitfalls.