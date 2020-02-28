Related to this story

William Barr proves himself to be a partisan
At times, Jeff Sessions proved a pleasant surprise as attorney general by resisting some of President Donald Trump's most outrageous demands. By contrast, his successor, William Barr, has been a distinct disappointment.

Commentary: Democrats still unlikely to retake Senate in 2020
Early analyses indicate the GOP is likely to retain the Senate next year, regardless of the presidential outcome. That's a big reason for the recent pressure on prospective presidential also-rans from Colorado, Texas and Montana to challenge potentially vulnerable Republican senators instead.