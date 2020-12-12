The Kyle Rittenhouse case is about vigilante justice. Let’s hope it doesn’t prevail

No one in Kyle Rittenhouse’s family seems to understand the gravity of what he did. At least, they won’t admit it.
The 17-year-old killed two people and wounded another. Someone in the Rittenhouse family should be remorseful for that. But so far, all his mother has done is to blame the victims.
Though it may or may not be true, it is a smart defense to claim that Rittenhouse shot the men in self-defense during a protest over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Wendy Rittenhouse has every right to defend her son with every bit of diligence she can muster. But it is selfish to refuse to at least express sorrow that two people are dead.
Beginning with her interview with the Chicago Tribune last month, Rittenhouse has tried to rewrite the narrative of her son’s ruthless vigilantism during an anti-police brutality rally in August.
She wants us to see her son as an American hero. But most of us see him for what he really is — a coward and a bully who tried to hide his weakness behind an AR-15 assault-style rifle.
Rittenhouse told WISN 12 News in Milwaukee over the weekend that her son went to Kenosha because protesters were rioting and looting. He was among several armed civilians who patrolled the streets and positioned themselves on rooftops overlooking the protesters as if they had dominion over them.
“He was there to help people,” she said. “He went there, spent the night at a friend’s house the night before. They went and cleaned graffiti up. He was always about helping people.”
She insists that the video of her son shooting the three protesters proves it was self-defense.
A court will eventually decide whether the shooting was justified. But there are some things we know already. Kyle Rittenhouse is young and irresponsible, but he is no hero.
His mother conceded to the Tribune in November that her son should have been home in Illinois that night. She has repeatedly suggested that the protesters should have been home as well.
“No one should have been there,” she said. “The protesters should not have been there, also. My son shouldn’t have been there either.”
She is wrong about the protesters. Protests and counterprotests are integral parts of our democracy. Our nation thrives when people are allowed to peacefully take to the streets and stand up for what they believe in.
When demonstrations get out of hand, it’s the job of the police to bring them under control — not self-appointed civilian overseers who are convinced of their superiority.
She is correct that her son should have been at home that night. He was patrolling the area as though he had been granted authority to bring into line people who were angry that Kenosha police had shot and injured another African American man, Jacob Blake.
That’s vigilantism. It’s designed to stifle democracy and intimidate people to the point that they are afraid to speak out.
Kyle Rittenhouse’s voice was not strong enough to silence the protesters. But an assault-style rifle swung over his shoulder could.
Rittenhouse didn’t have the courage to stand up for his beliefs in a counter-demonstration. So he cowered behind a gun and sought to force those with whom he disagreed into submission.
That’s not what heroes do. Heroes bravely stand up for what they believe in.
There is nothing unusual about a mother defending her son. If that’s how she chooses to look at it, Wendy Rittenhouse has every right to insist that if her son had not fired his weapon, she would have been the one planning a funeral.
It is understandable that the 45-year-old single mother of three would hug her son and tell him she loved him. Parents don’t stop loving their children because they mess up. Instinctively, she wants to keep him out of jail and close to her.
She is wrong, however, to brush over the role her son played in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. Her anger at authorities and prosecutors pursuing homicide and attempted homicide charges against her son as well as those who have painted him as a ruthless vigilante is misplaced.
Her lack of empathy for the families of the victims is disheartening.
And it is shameful for her to suggest that the victims were responsible for getting killed because they were in the midst of a protest against criminal injustice.
Blaming the victims is designed to divert attention away from the men who were killed or injured and lift the killer to celebrity status. In some circles, it has worked.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been wrapped in a protective cloak of Trumpian conservatism. They have surrounded him like a shield, protecting him from opposing forces that insist that justice be served.
His trial will be as much about the right to free speech in America as it is about the killing of two men and the injuring of a third.
The verdict will send a clear message. Either Americans have the right to protest for what they believe in or they don’t. It will either give license to vigilante justice or cut it down at the knees.
If Rittenhouse ends up walking free, it will signal to those of us who believe in free speech that America is not as free as we thought it to be.
Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
