The math is simple — California Republicans probably won't pull off Newsom recall

Something else is happening, but it's not a surprise. Republican voters are hanging with the right — and are in danger of hanging themselves.

Republicans still haven't learned their history lesson. There hasn't been a conservative elected California governor since Ronald Reagan 55 years ago. And he governed as a moderate.

Moreover, the California electorate has become substantially more liberal. Among likely voters, 40% consider themselves liberals, 29% are moderates and 31% conservatives, PPIC surveys show.

"Rather than adjusting to the new reality, Republicans have been regressing to some mythical California of the past which really never existed," says GOP strategist Mike Madrid, an outspoken critic of Trumpism.

"It's a martyr complex. They see themselves as the last stand at the Alamo."

PPIC president and pollster Mark Baldassare puts it this way: "If Republicans want to win, they've got to find their way to the middle with candidates who appeal to voters outside the party that are not so doctrinaire."

In the recall election, Republicans had a unique — if outside — chance of regaining relevancy in statewide politics. But they apparently squandered it.