The Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene traveling circus

A 43-year-old Brooklyn actor-comedian named Walter Masterson had a far better approach to the pair's gatherings. Instead of trying to muzzle them, he trolled them.

Masterson, who has made it his mission to expose the extreme right with a Borat-style approach, told me he paid $250 for the opportunity to get his photo taken with Gaetz and Greene in Huntington Beach.

"There were a few hundred people in line," he said late Monday night. "I was in the back. I kept trying to think of something creative to say."

You may have seen Masterson, whose video mocking opponents of critical race theory by pretending to be one of them recently went viral. Last week, he appeared at the microphone during the public comments portion of the Yorktown Heights school board in New York's Westchester County. "The best way to end racism," he said, "is to stop talking about it. We never talked about it in the 1950s and I mean, how great were the 1950s?"

On Saturday, he donned a flag-themed shirt and shorts and approached Gaetz and Greene as if he were overwhelmed to be finally meeting them. Naturally, the encounter was recorded on his phone.

"Oh my God, I'm so excited!" Masterson said breathlessly as he positioned himself between the pair, who were grinning with both hands in a thumbs-up position.