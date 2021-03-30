The real reason Gavin Newsom is the target of a recall

The recall election was combined with a June primary that year; primaries are lower-turnout elections. Newman was recalled and replaced by — guess who? — Ling Ling Chang, who ran as a replacement candidate. Then Newman ran to reclaim the seat last year, in the regularly scheduled general election, and he retired Chang for a second time, recapturing the seat for the Democrats.

See the pattern here?

If you don’t want to take my word for it, listen to GOP consultant Dave Gilliard, a director of one of the main recall groups against Davis in 2003 and a consultant in the current Newsom recall effort. In an eyebrow-raising instance of saying the quiet part out loud, Gilliard pointed out in a Politico interview last week that California Republicans hadn’t defeated a sitting Democratic governor in a regularly scheduled general election since 1966.

“So the chances of winning in 2022 [when Newsom is up for reelection] or any general election are very slim,” Gilliard admitted. “The recall provides a golden opportunity, I think, for a Republican to get into the governor’s office. This is the shot.”