The recall was a colossal waste. But don't expect California's GOP to learn from it

Madrid is also frustrated that California's GOP didn't take cues from Massachusetts, Maryland, and Vermont, all of which are blue states led by Republican governors.

"One thing [those governors] have in common is that they have spoken out against Trump and the ethnonationalism that has consumed the Republican Party," said Madrid, who accused Faulconer of cowardice because he was "anti-Trump for three years as mayor of San Diego before climbing into his lap to run in the recall."

Madrid said he believes that Newsom mishandled the pandemic in some ways and that deep-seated problems such as income inequality and unaffordable housing have either not improved or gotten worse in the last three years, leaving a huge opening for honest conversations about the fixes.

"But that's no longer a debate we're having. The debate we're having now is whether we should tear the whole thing down or protect and persevere it, as flawed as it is," Madrid said. "Is this American experiment worth having anymore? The Republican Party is saying no, if it's not our way, the elections are rigged and let's tear it down.… Let's destroy institutions because this is not our America."

On cue, the day before the election, Trump resurrected his blame game schtick.